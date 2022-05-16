Eye on Jobs: Career experts say it’s all about being over-prepared

Goodwill Career Expert Courtney Nelson advises job seekers to go above and beyond before an interview

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A job interview is a lot like a duel in an old western, on one side an eager job seeker and on the other a recruiter. One is looking to improve their life, while the other has to see if the job seeker has what it takes.

So, when it comes to job interviews Courtney Nelson with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says it's always best to be over-prepared. Nelson says if an interview date is set, you have that much time to learn everything about your would-be employer.

Nelson says to go above and beyond when researching a potential employer. The more you know, the better prepared you will be, come interview day.

Nelson says to be sure to arrive early to your appointment and make sure to dress professionally. Your attire will tell your recruiter how serious you are about the interview.

She adds that the energy you put out will be a major factor in their determination. So, be positive, gracious, and confident when greeting your interviewer.

Nelson says, since this new venture is going to be a big part of your life, don't be afraid to ask questions. You can ask them what you'll be asked to do and what long-term possibilities there are with their company.

As always, your local Goodwill Career Center can assist with resume-building, mock interviews, and an extensive job listing.