Eye on Jobs: Local employers are eager to meet new grads

Several businesses in the Desert Southwest have open positions in time for graduation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With the days counting down until graduation. Graduates, their peers, and family aren't the only ones excited, local businesses are eager to welcome graduates to their ranks.

Courtney Nelson with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma tells us that several businesses in the region have open positions. Just in time for the rush of new job seekers hitting the pavement by the end of the month.

Nelson says that would-be job seekers need to be prepared to hustle for those positions. The wave of first-timers will join other experienced job seekers.

So, Nelson says your resume is the key to making sure you land one of those open positions. Even if you don't have a work history, Nelson says school activities and volunteering can go a long way.

The summer also means open positions for those soon-to-be grads ages 16 and above. Local retailers are always looking for those summer workers.

Currently, employers like Hot Topic, Harkins Theater, In and Out, Chili's, and Famous Footwear are on the prowl for future team members, according to Nelson.

For those interested in looking for employment KYMA has job listings right on its site. The Goodwill Career Center also has listings and tools on how to land your first or even your next job.