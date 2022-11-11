Skip to Content
Author Profile Photo

Laura Meza

Nacida en Downey, California y criada en Mexicali, Baja California México, Laura Meza es egresada como Licenciada en Ciencias de la Comunicación en la Universidad de Estudios Avanzados (UNEA).

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content