Crossroads Mission feeding Yuma’s homebound

Sending holiday comfort to those who need it most

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crossroads Mission is always there for the community, but most importantly, during the holiday season.

Volunteers began preparing meals in the wee hours of the morning to ensure they can feed those who need it most.

As of this morning, over 1,059 meals have been prepared.

Deliveries are underway until around 2:00 p.m. to meet the community's needs who cannot leave home or have health restrictions.

Crossroads Mission has been serving the Yuma community since 1959.

Their mission procedures have had to change to due COVID-19. Rather than providing meals for pick up, all meals this Christmas are delivered by volunteers. Usually, volunteers would be assisting in the meal preparation as well.

