Energy Experts: The Urgency Behind Renewable Energy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - CEO of Renewable Power USA Jimmy Esparza joined us in studio back in November to talk about how Solar Panels function.

He sat and talked about what makes renewable energy so high in demand.

"One of the biggest urgency in the country and all the way to the state, right. And even the world, is that as the years are coming by, like we're utilizing anywhere from like 50% or more of electricity, right?

Like there's electrical cars coming. Now we're consuming just electricity. We depend a lot on it. Like there's a lot of things that we're doing virtual. We're even running businesses virtual. Right. So all that is pulling, a lot of electricity, and there's, you know, a lot of storage and things that are requiring a lot of the amount of electricity. So one of the biggest things for us is that we want to make sure that we have the, that we're installing and we're providing companies and we're also homes with their own independent as far as electricity goes. So as when one of the biggest things that has helped us out." Jimmy Esparza, CEO, Renewable Power USA

When asked what people should keep in mind when looking for some good deals, Esparza said:

"I think that's really important because obviously you want to be a smart shopper...and not just go with the first person that you talk to, but you want to make sure that whoever is helping you and serving you, it's doing the best that they can to, you know, benefit you with some of those, benefits that the federal government and state are giving, you know, homeowners and commercial buildings as well."

If anyone is interested, they can visit RenewablePowerUSA.com or their various social media platforms, like Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.