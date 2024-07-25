Skip to Content
VOTER GUIDE: Raul Ruiz (D)

Office of Raul Ruiz
Published 5:17 PM
  • Party:
    • Democratic
  • Occupation:
    •  U.S. Representative from California's 25th Congressional District
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Founder and director of the Coachella Valley Healthcare Initiative, where he brought together stakeholders to improve public health and healthcare access in underserved communities
    • Expedition Physician at TCS Expeditions from 2007-present
    • Former Emergency Room Physician at Eisenhower Medical Center
  • Personal Information:
    • Resides in Indio, Calif.
    • Graduated from UCLA and Harvard Medical School
    • Married with 2 children
  • Website: 
  • Social Media:

Candidate's Priorities:

  • PROTECT MEDICARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY
  • BUILD A STRONGER ECONOMY
  • OPPOSE DC-INSIDER PERKS
  • STAND UP FOR VETERANS
  • FIGHT TO PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT
  • EXPAND ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE
  • SERVE CITIZENS BY CUTTING THE RED TAPE
