Skip to Content
US House of Reps - California District 25

VOTER GUIDE: Ian Weeks (R)

Office of Ian Weeks
By
New
today at 5:22 PM
Published 5:27 PM
  • Party: Republican
  • Occupation:
    • Certified Financial Planner for the past 15+ years
  • Relevant Experience:
    • With his experience in financial planning, he feels he can "easily diagnose financial problems and prescribe solutions."
    • Endorsed by Sheriff Bianco, CA GOP and all three County Parties
  • Personal Information:
    • Raised in the Temecula Valley, he currently lives in Hemet with his wife and two boys
    • Attended the University of Redlands' School of Business
    • He is a proud Christian and serves as a worship leader at his church

Candidate's Priorities:

  • REMAIN SENSITIVE ON FISCAL SERVICES
  • SUPPORT SMALL BUSINESSES
  • STAY TOUGH ON CRIME
  • PRACTICAL NEEDS OF 25TH DISTRICT RESIDENTS COME BEFORE IDEOLOGICAL POSITIONS
  • LEAD WITH INTEGRITY, HONESTY, AND TRANSPARENCY
Article Topic Follows: US House of Reps - California District 25

Jump to comments ↓

KYMA News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content