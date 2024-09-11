VOTER GUIDE: Arizona Propositions

Proposition 133 Require partisan primary elections for partisan offices

Proposition 134 Create a signature distribution requirement for citizen-initiated ballot measures based on state legislative districts

Proposition 135 Provide for the legislature to terminate a state of emergency or alter the emergency powers of the governor during the state of emergency, and provide for any emergency powers granted to the governor to automatically terminate 30 days after the state of emergency is proclaimed, unless the state legislature extends the emergency powers granted to the governor, and except in cases for a state of war emergency or an emergency arising from a flood or a fire

Proposition 136 Provide for challenges to an initiative measure or constitutional amendment after the filing of the measure with the secretary of state

Proposition 137 End term limits for state supreme court justices and superior court judges, replacing them with terms of good behavior, unless decided otherwise by a judicial review commission, and would end retention elections at the end of the judicial term, providing for retention elections under certain circumstances

Proposition 138 Allow for tipped workers to be paid 25% less per hour than the minimum wage if any tips received by the employee were not less than the minimum wage plus $2 for all hours worked

Proposition 139 Establish a state constitutional right to abortion

Proposition 140 Require primaries in which candidates, regardless of partisan affiliation, appear on a single ballot and a certain number advance to the general election, and require general election candidates to receive a majority of votes

Proposition 311 Establish a $20 fee on every conviction for a criminal offense, which would go to pay a benefit of $250,000 to the family of a first responder who is killed in the line of duty

Proposition 312 Allow for property owners to apply for a property tax refund in certain circumstances, including in instances if the city or locality in which the property is located does not enforce laws regarding illegal camping, loitering, obstructing public thoroughfares, panhandling, public urination or defecation, public consumption of alcoholic beverages, and possession or use of illegal substances

Proposition 313 Provide for life imprisonment for an individual who is convicted of sex trafficking of a child

Proposition 314 Allow for state and local police to arrest noncitizens who cross the border unlawfully, allow for state judges to order deportations, require the use of the e-verify program for some public governmental programs and employment eligibility purposes, and make the sale of fentanyl a Class 2 felony if a person knowingly sells fentanyl resulting in the death of another person