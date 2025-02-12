District One discusses hot topics in board meetings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Elementary School District One gathered for their 2nd board meeting of the year with topics resurfacing like the bathroom debate.



The board agreed that a written policy needs to be in place regarding who can use the male and female restrooms. The school district says a verbal policy is already in place which allows students to use optional restrooms if they don’t feel comfortable using the bathroom matching their biological sex at birth. Members voted on tuesday night to explore what the written language would look like.

"Why are we not being proactive instead of reactive. Why are we waiting until something does happen or hoping that nothing happens. And then when it does happen, we should have done something about it then. I would rather do something about it now. I would rather have the written policy in place," said District One Board member Jeff Stoner.



The district says it currently does not have any complaints or reports from any of their 18 schools regarding bathroom use.

The board discussed other topics like the student discipline overview and academic assessments. They discussed a possible curriculum adoption for a specialized program for students with special needs called "Teach Town."

They also recognized several employees with their High Five Employee Recognition Program. Members also voted to approve an increase to the limit for the Job Order Contract program from $1 million dollars to $2 million dollars.

The next board meeting will be the second Tuesday of March.