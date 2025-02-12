AWC professor to be a Soroptimist International delegate

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dr. Monica Ketchum-Cárdenas, an Arizona Western College (AWC) Professor of History & Sociology, will be visiting the United Nations headquarters in New York City next month.

In a press release, Ketchum-Cárdenas will serve as a delegate for Soroptimist International of South Asia and Pacific at the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW).

AWC says Soroptimist International sends a delegation to the annual session "to meet with members of the UN and other organizations advocating for women around the world" as part of its mission to "promote gender equality and defend women's rights."

Courtesy: Arizona Western College

"The mission of Soroptimist aligns with my own beliefs in gender equality, the transformative power of educational access, and importance of ending all forms of gender-based violence. The first time that I served as a delegate for Soroptimist International/Women for Water Partnership at CSW67, I was struck by the energy it generated amongst women and girls from around the world. While perspectives and experiences were diverse, we shared a common goal: End gender inequality." Dr. Monica Ketchum-Cárdenas, Professor of History & Sociology, Arizona Western College

AWC says Ketchum-Cárdenas served with the organization for 19 years "local, regional, and international levels," with her completing a "third master's degree in Global Affairs with a specialization in Global Economics and Development to support her work with the organization" last year.

The 69th session of CSW will take place on March 10-21. To learn more about her delegation, read the press release below.