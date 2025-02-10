AWC Foundation looking for Hall of Fame nominations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western College (AWC) Foundation is currently accepting nominations for their Hall of Fame.

In a press release, the Hall of Fame is to honor "alumni, faculty, and community leaders from Yuma and La Paz counties who have made a significant contribution to the mission of the college or distinguished themselves in service to the larger world."

AWC says the Hall of Fame is currently "comprised of 31 honorees, including 2024 inductees Dennis Booth and Bobbi McDermott."

"We are thrilled to announce that the AWC Hall of Fame nomination window is now open for 2025! Each year, community members have the chance to nominate individuals or teams who have made significant and enduring contributions to education and our community at large. Yuma and La Paz counties are home to many outstanding individuals dedicated to making our communities exceptional places to live. We encourage everyone to take the time to nominate these deserving individuals once again this year. We look forward to having you with us on October 3, 2025, as we honor and celebrate our new inductees." Laura Knaresboro, Chief Operating Officer of the AWC Foundation

AWC says the Foundation will recognize this year's inductees at their fundraising event, the Schoolhouse Soirée, on Friday, October 3, 2025, and the nominiations will be accepted in four different categories:

Student : Eligible after three years of separation from AWC

Faculty or Staff : Eligible three years after separation or after 10 years of active service

Teams : Academic or athletic teams who win a state or national championship

Community Leader: Eligible after three years of distinguished support or service to AWC

The last day to submit a nomination is Thursday, March 13. To submit a nomination, click here.