Cocopah program receives $25k to help local students

Published 1:54 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Community Foundation has awarded a $25,000 check to the Cocopah Head Start Program.

The grant was presented Thursday morning at Good Morning Yuma at Cocopah Casino.

Cocopah head start says this money will help lots of local young students.

“This money is also going to expand their knowledge of America and the world, so we'll be buying lots of books for them,” said Tabatha Novotny, Cocopah Head Start Director.

Locals celebrated the donation, highlighting the positive impact it will have on the community.

