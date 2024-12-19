Gila Ridge Students Take a Stand Against Fentanyl Crisis

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fentanyl continues to devastate communities across Yuma County, claiming lives and leaving families shattered. Amid this crisis, two students from Gila Ridge High School are stepping up to make a difference, focusing on education and support to combat the growing threat.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office reports nine fentanyl-related deaths this year alone, with law enforcement officials warning of colorful, candy-like pills designed to target younger victims. This alarming trend has motivated Adrian Garcia and Louie Canez, two high school students, to launch a campaign to raise awareness and empower their peers to resist the drug’s dangerous allure.

“The death toll really just surprised us,” said Garcia. “You have too many people dying over an illicit drug.”

The students stress the importance of teenagers taking responsibility and understanding the risks. “We do have police, we do have the sheriff’s, we do have the DEA, border control, and they all do their jobs,” Garcia added. “But it’s all within teenagers’ hands as well, like it’s just a click away to get high.”

Garcia also highlighted the pressure many teens feel to conform to a high school image. “We are young and we’re all trying to fit in with someone, trying to be that person, you know, that high school image. It’s just an image—you know, it’s not worth it to throw away your life.”

Beyond raising awareness, the students are advocating for proactive measures to address the crisis. Louie Canez emphasized the importance of providing resources like Naloxone, a drug that can prevent overdoses, as well as access to rehabilitation programs.

“Our solution involves always giving a helping hand to people and using the drug Naloxone to prevent overdoses,” Canez explained. “If they’re really struggling, we need to provide more rehabilitation opportunities as well to really give these people a chance to start a new life.”

Through their efforts, these students hope to inspire their peers and the community to take action, proving that even young voices can make a significant impact.

“By sharing their message, these students aim to make a lasting impact on their peers and the community as a whole,” said 13 On Your Side reporter Sam Kirk.

