Yuma Crossing National Herritage Area asks for community’s help to send kids to historical parks

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 6:21 PM
Published 6:29 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area (YCNHA) is hosting its month-long Giving Tuesday campaign.

Donations will help send local elementary students to our Territorial Prison, the Colorado State Historical Park, and the Yuma East Wetlands.

During these field trips, students will learn more about historic landmarks, participate in fun STEM activities, and even receive coupons to come back for free.

"We're doing this for the kids… So, we're trying to sustain these field trips that are so amazing and meaningful for the students. We love our program and it's been very successful and we want to get more and more students out every year," says Anna Reagle, the Educational Field Trip Coordinator for YCNHA.

25 dollars can fund a complete field trip for one student.

To learn where you can donate, click here.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

