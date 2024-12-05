AWC’s Nursing Program holds pinning ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's (AWC) Nursing Program is hosting a Nurse Pinning Ceremony Thursday night.

In a press release, the ceremony's taking place at the 3C Schoening Conference Center of the Yuma Campus at 6:00pm.

AWC says the program was expanded two years ago to accept 60 students "after receiving funding through the Nurse Education Investment Program."

Two years later, AWC says 48 nurses will graduate "from the Associate Degree in the Nursing Program as the first cohort to complete the program."