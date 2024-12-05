AWC’s Nursing Program holds pinning ceremony
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's (AWC) Nursing Program is hosting a Nurse Pinning Ceremony Thursday night.
In a press release, the ceremony's taking place at the 3C Schoening Conference Center of the Yuma Campus at 6:00pm.
AWC says the program was expanded two years ago to accept 60 students "after receiving funding through the Nurse Education Investment Program."
Two years later, AWC says 48 nurses will graduate "from the Associate Degree in the Nursing Program as the first cohort to complete the program."
"This graduating class marks a historic milestone for our program. With 48 students completing their journey, we are reminded of the power of growth and opportunity. Expanding the nursing program two years ago was a bold step, and seeing the strength, resilience, and talent of this cohort reaffirms that decision. As they step into their careers, they carry forward a legacy of compassion and excellence that will shape the future of healthcare."
Cinthia Reyes, Interim Director of the AWC Nursing Program
"This graduating class reflects the incredible impact of expanding our nursing program to meet community needs. These 48 graduates embody resilience, dedication, and a commitment to excellence that will strengthen healthcare in our region. We are immensely proud of their achievements."
Reetika Dhawan, CEO of AWC's Entrepreneurial College & Vice President of Workforce & Healthcare Programs