Nursing student at AWC wins Abbott Scholarship

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) has announced that Madeline Millan, a nursing student, won the Abbott Scholarship this past summer.

In a press release, Millan received the scholarship from the National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN) as she was "one of the four applicants nationwide to be selected" for the scholarship, "which awards $10,000 toward the education of minority nursing students."

"I am deeply humbled to have received the Abbott scholarship from the National Association of Hispanic Nurses. Being part of NAHN and receiving this award holds tremendous value, as it validates all the hard work and dedication I have invested in my journey of becoming a nurse. I am honored to be recognized by such a prestigious organization and excited to keep supporting NAHN's mission to improve the health of Hispanic communities." Madeline Millan, Abbott Scholarship recipient

Millan, a Yuma native, comes from a family of nurses, and according to AWC, all of them attended the campus while adding that Millan is "currently in her second semester of the AWC Nursing Program."

"On behalf of Arizona Western Entrepreneurial College, I am incredibly proud to congratulate Madeline Millan for being awarded the prestigious National Association of Hispanic Nurses Abott Scholarship. This honor speaks volumes about her dedication, passion, and commitment to excellence in the field of nursing. Madeline embodies the values we strive to instill in our students, and her achievement highlights both her hard work and the bright future ahead. We are excited to see her continue to grow and inspire others within the healthcare community." Cinthia Reyes, Executive Director & Dean of Career and Technical Education for AWC's Entrepreneurial College

AWC says Millan is also a member of the NAHN Ángeles del Desierto Chapter in Yuma, promoting "opportunities for Hispanic nurses and mentors nursing students in addition to helping them with financial assistance."

"NAHN, Ángeles del Desierto Chapter is very proud of our student members like Madeline who take advantage of both local and national scholarships opportunities. We are very proud of Madeline Millan as well as all our students in the organization," said Sylvia Pelroy, President of NAHN, Ángeles del Desierto.

AWC further says the scholarship recipients were honored at the 49th Annual NAHN Gala in Atlanta on August 3, 2024.

To learn more about the Abbott Scholarship and other NAHN scholarships, click here.