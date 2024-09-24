Crane Elementary School District implements safety measures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crane Elementary School District is informing the Yuma community of safety measures "established across Crane schools to address safety vulnerabilities."

In a press release, this comes after the threat of violence recently reaching "the national spotlight due to widespread circulation of social media threats."

'We feel that in today's current climate, the minimum standards should be increased beyond just a physical barrier, and, through community support, we have introduced and implemented systems and strategies that exceed the minimum school facility guidelines. We remain diligent in our efforts to keep unauthorized individuals from accessing the campus beyond the reception space of each campus." Laurie Doering, Superintendent of Crane Schools

The district says tabletop exercises annually "to test a portion of the district's emergency response plan" as well as conduct routine fire and lockdown drills and large-scale exercises.

"In addition to the physical elements that we've implemented, the district has sponsored community and student forums with nationally-recognized experts in the areas of school safety to help our district community become more prepared in its response to acts of violence, specifically an active threat," Doeing added.

The district also says they hold "quarterly safety team meetings" with the Yuma Fire Department (YFD), Yuma Police Department (YPD) and the Yuma County Office of Emergency Management to ensure that "first responders are familiar with the district's sites, safety protocols, initiatives and can act quickly with knowledge."

To learn more about the district's comprehensive school safety plan and safety measures, read the press release below, and 13 On Your Side's Eduardo Morales will have the full story later this evening.