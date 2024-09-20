Crane School Board Member Marcos Moore Named 2024 Advocate of the Year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) — A local educator and community leader, Marcos Moore, has been recognized for his outstanding efforts in advocating for better education policy in Arizona. The Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA) has named Moore the 2024 Advocate of the Year.

Moore, a member of the Crane Elementary School District Governing Board, has served on the board for four years, holding roles such as Governing Board Clerk and President. His commitment to improving educational opportunities for students across Arizona has earned him praise at both local and state levels.

According to the ASBA, Moore has been a “tireless advocate for educational equity, student engagement, and adequate funding.” He has worked diligently to ensure that students in the Crane district, and across Arizona, receive the resources they need for a successful education.

Moore’s passion for education is personal. His two children attended Crane schools, inspiring him to get involved and make a difference.

“Education in general is one of my three biggest passions. My career, my family, and education are my three biggest passions, and I have a career that allows me to advocate and do things for agriculture and education—that’s why I thought this was a perfect fit,” Moore said.

The recognition from the Arizona School Boards Association highlights Moore’s dedication not only to the Crane Elementary School District but also his impact at the state level. He frequently travels to Phoenix to work with legislators, advocating for students' needs throughout Arizona.

Crane Elementary School District Superintendent Laurie Doering praised Moore for his commitment. “Many times, he has taken his own time to go up to Phoenix to work with legislators to try to make an impact with students across the state, so we felt he was very worthy of this award,” Doering said.

With his passion for education and legislative advocacy, Moore is set to continue making a difference for students across the state.