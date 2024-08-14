WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County School Superintendent’s Office has awarded its first Good Things in Education Award of the year.

Sylvia Davidson, a kindergarten teacher at Wellton Elementary School, is the first surprise awardee.

The award comes with a gift of $100 which Davidson says she plans to spend on her classroom.

The Good Things in Education awards were so popular last year that they are switching from one teacher a month to one teacher every week this school year.

