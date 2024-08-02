The Travis Manion Foundation hosts its “Character Day” for local children

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) hosted its Character Day event at O.C. Johnson Elementary School.

The foundation visits schools nationwide delivering messages about character development led by local veterans and mentors.

These events aim to teach local children good character strengths and life skills.

The event taught children skills like leadership, accountability, and respect.

Dale Dumo, the Leader of the TMF-Yuma Chapter, says "We want to show those positive things, things that really touch on "Why" you're living life, for the kids…Bad examples are all around us. If we don't change the narrative, or be a part of the solution, then what's our future going to look like?".

Over 250 backpacks were provided by the Wounded Warrior Project, filled with supplies.