Crane Elementary School District offering free meals to all students this summer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Crane Elementary School District is offering free meals this summer to anyone under the age of 18.

Families can access these meals at any of the 7 Crane schools including Salida Del Sol, Pueblo, and Gary A. Knox Elementary School.

Crane school district says the food being served is required to meet strict nutrition standards but is also appealing.

The foods found in the cafeteria at school are lower in calories, lower in sodium, and higher in fiber.

Vianney Mendoza, the Crane District School Nutrition Director, says "We are able to keep the kids fed throughout the summer and there is just so many kids out there that do need those meals."

Rocio Marlatt, the Nutrition Manager at Salida del Sol Elementary School, adds "It's very important for our kids to enjoy it and to serve our community!"

The free meals can be accessed Mondays through Fridays through July 19.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.