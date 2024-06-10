Skip to Content
Yuma Education

NAU-Yuma and STEDY offering new Logistics and Supply Chain Management program

STEDY
By
June 10, 2024 5:30 PM
Published 5:38 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Northern Arizona University (NAU) and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) are teaming up to offer a new Logistics and Supply Chain Management program to local high school and college students.

The two-year program will teach students skills in logistics such as managing imports and exports, designing and locating facilities, and transporting and tracking goods.

The Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma says that the growth of e-commerce makes logistics more dynamic and complex and that certified logistics professionals are in high demand.

They add that upon completion of the course, students will become certified and can potentially go on to work in logistics for the military, hospital, or agriculture.

"Somebody has to be able to manage the flow of those goods and that's a very technical type of an operation and the courses that students will take will teach them how to do that," says Tom Tyree, the Superintendent at STEDY.

The program will be available to college and qualified high school students beginning this fall.

For more information on where to apply, click here for NAU or here for STEDY.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content