NAU-Yuma and STEDY offering new Logistics and Supply Chain Management program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Northern Arizona University (NAU) and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY) are teaming up to offer a new Logistics and Supply Chain Management program to local high school and college students.

The two-year program will teach students skills in logistics such as managing imports and exports, designing and locating facilities, and transporting and tracking goods.

The Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma says that the growth of e-commerce makes logistics more dynamic and complex and that certified logistics professionals are in high demand.

They add that upon completion of the course, students will become certified and can potentially go on to work in logistics for the military, hospital, or agriculture.

"Somebody has to be able to manage the flow of those goods and that's a very technical type of an operation and the courses that students will take will teach them how to do that," says Tom Tyree, the Superintendent at STEDY.

The program will be available to college and qualified high school students beginning this fall.

