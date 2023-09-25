AWC experiences growth in student enrollment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As community college enrollment is seeing a downward trend, Arizona Western College (AWC) is seeing a 4% increase in full-time student enrollment, and a 7% increase in students this fall.

In a press release, AWC is the only community college in the state of Arizona "to show enrollment growth over five years," with a 2.34% increase from 2018 to 2022.

The press release also mentions that AWC's partners are seeing record enrollment growth for the following colleges:

Northern Arizona University - Yuma: 17% increase/

Arizona State University Local - Yuma: expanded exponentially to 75 students since its Spring 2022 opening.

University of Arizona - Yuma: Saw up to 189 students enrolled as they add new programs.

"There’s a little bit of magic happening here in Yuma and La Paz counties. These increases are a result of the hard work of our staff, our high school partners, and an overall communitywide effort to create a college-going culture," said AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr.

"This community believes in the way education transforms lives, and is why the college recently celebrated graduating 102 high school students in the past year who earned their associate degree before their high school diploma. We are proud to be a part of the students’ success," said Biridiana Alegria-Martinez, AWC Director of Outreach and Recruitment/Early College Program.

