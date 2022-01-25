Skip to Content
Yuma Education
By
today at 1:06 PM
Published 1:02 PM

Arizona Senate could allow students to bring guns on college campuses

MGN/KYMA

Senate Republicans revisit legislation which is sparking opposition - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee is proposing a new law that would require public colleges and universities to allow anyone with a concealed weapons permit to carry a gun.

Republicans on the Senate committee approved the legislation while democrats fully opposed it.

This isn't the first time a bill like this is being brought up.

For over a decade, Republicans have fought to arm college students.

Most recently in 2016, following a deadly shooting at Northern Arizona University (NAU), lawmakers pushed to allow students to carry concealed guns.

The current bill will now head to the full Senate for a vote. House members will still need to vote on the bill. If passed, it will go straight to Gov. Ducey's desk.

Today on News 11 and KYMA.com - Cody Lee speaks with Arizona Western College to talk about safety on the campus and how the college will handle the proposed new law.

Yuma Education
Author Profile Photo

Cody Lee

Cody Lee joined 13 On Your Side and KYMA News 11 in March 2020, but he’s no stranger to Arizona. He grew up in the Phoenix area and enjoys everything Arizona has to offer.

You can contact Cody at cody.lee@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content