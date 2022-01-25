Arizona Senate could allow students to bring guns on college campuses

Senate Republicans revisit legislation which is sparking opposition - News 11's Cody Lee reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee is proposing a new law that would require public colleges and universities to allow anyone with a concealed weapons permit to carry a gun.

Republicans on the Senate committee approved the legislation while democrats fully opposed it.

This isn't the first time a bill like this is being brought up.

For over a decade, Republicans have fought to arm college students.

Most recently in 2016, following a deadly shooting at Northern Arizona University (NAU), lawmakers pushed to allow students to carry concealed guns.

The current bill will now head to the full Senate for a vote. House members will still need to vote on the bill. If passed, it will go straight to Gov. Ducey's desk.

Today on News 11 and KYMA.com - Cody Lee speaks with Arizona Western College to talk about safety on the campus and how the college will handle the proposed new law.