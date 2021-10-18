Construction beginning on long-awaited Somerton High School

Information confirmed by chief communications officer

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new high school for Somerton students is one step closer to becoming a reality for the community.

The Yuma Union High School District #70 announces a groundbreaking ceremony at the corner of Cesar Chavez Avenue and Jefferson Street on Saturday, November 6, at 2 p.m.

Courtesy Yuma Union High School District #70

“Arizona’s schools and educators do incredible work to keep students on the path to success, and I was proud to sign a state budget that supports all they do for kids and families,” said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. “Schools throughout Yuma Union High School District challenge students, help them prepare for their next steps, and help them grow in and out of the classroom. My thanks goes to Superintendent Gina Thompson and all the educators, school leaders and community members who have made supporting students their top priority.”

According to the district, the surrounding high schools in the county are also celebrating the occasion:

Musical entertainment provided by San Luis High School band

Refreshments provided by Kofa, Yuma and Cibola High Schools

“In Yuma County, students are clearly a priority evidenced by the on-going investment in quality academic environments. The Yuma County voter approval of the 2015 Yes! Yes! Bond Campaign, YUHSD70 fiscal planning over time and the recent support in the Governor's budget for over $32 million dollars will provide the necessary funding resulting in our newest high school, Somerton High School,” shared YUHSD Superintendent Gina Thompson.

Per state records, Somerton is the largest city in Arizona without its own high school. The school will become the district’s seventh high school upon completion.

District officials also confirm the DLR Group has spearheaded architectural design for the new campus.

“More than 30% of Somerton students are expected to enroll in career and technical programs at the new high school that will prepare them for the local workforce. To bring awareness to and showcase these courses and offerings, DLR Group’s multi-building campus design positions each CTE program in a jewel box along the courtyard,” said DLR Group Principal Carmon Wyckoff, AIA. “Our design reinforces the district’s mission to support educational excellence for all students.”

Chief Communications Officer with the District Eric Patten explains that the DLR Group’s design reflects Yuma County's agriculture community, and prepares students to contribute to their local economy after high school.

“Everyone on McCarthy's Yuma team feels so fortunate to be a part of this project, working in collaboration with our partners at DLR Group, Arcadis and the district to make the new high school a reality,” shared John Kovesdy, McCarthy project manager. “Thanks to the commitment and tenacity of the Yuma Union High School District and community members, students of Somerton are going to greatly benefit from having a new high school that provides the educational curriculum for every student to be college, career and community prepared. We look forward to bringing this long-time vision to life and building an exceptional new school for the community to celebrate and embrace.”

The high school is expected to open in August 2023.