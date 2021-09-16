Yuma School Superintendent: Education has suffered because of pandemic

Yuma Education

Overall grades in Yuma County dropped during quarantine - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As uncertain times still surround us through the pandemic, students have also suffered a loss. A loss of education, camaraderie, and an environment of endless possibilities. Thankfully, students are back in the classroom but that lost time is apparent.

Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree, says the last true standardized test results are from the 2019 to 2020 school year and that students were not subject to the test last year, due to COVID. However, students did take the standardized test for this last school year, 2020-2021.

"What we know is that generally that those assessments indicate or show that learning did not take place at the, to the extent that we'd like for it to be," says Yuma County School Superintendent Tom Tyree.

For that reason, Tyree says students and teachers will not be penalized for the recent drop in overall performance.

Thursday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif brings us more details on the impact of COVID on local education.