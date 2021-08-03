Skip to Content
Yuma Education
Local schools prepare for upcoming school year

Arlette Yousif /KYMA.com

COVID precautions in the classroom, what you need to know - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local schools are busy as can be preparing for the new school year, as usual, this time of year, but with added safety measures being implemented to fight COVID. While some districts have COVID rapid tests on hand, others have added air purifiers in each classroom.

Desert View Academy officials say everyone is excited to return to school, not just the faculty and staff.

"What we're seeing is that many parents and students are eager to get back to school and they're looking for a safe environment. So that's what we are providing, is a safe, nurturing, caring, healthy environment for all," says Desert View Academy Principal Deb Weigel.

Several tables outside each classroom are topped with disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, and paper towels... all donated by parents.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif shows us all the safety measures the academy has incorporated to keep everyone healthy this school year.

