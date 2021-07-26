Skip to Content
Yuma Superintendent: some students achieve perfect test scores despite “a year of unprecedented challenges”

Pupils across eight schools in the district outperformed classmates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 2021 AzM2 state standardized tests scores are in, bringing Yuma School District One some fantastic news. 11 students from across the district proved their academic excellence by earning perfect test scores.

Each spring, students across the U.S. complete standardized test scores. Arizonans enrolled in 3rd through 8th grade are tested through the AzM2, a standardized test measuring children's reading, writing and mathematical abilities.

District ONE Superintendent James Sheldahl expressed extreme joy on behalf of the pupils' excellence saying, "In a year of unprecedented challenges, they were able to focus and excel."

Top Scholars

SchoolGrade in 2021Assessment
James B Rolle Elementary3Math
Desert Mesa Elementary3Math
Desert Mesa Elementary5ELA
Dorothy Hall Elementary3Math
Dorothy Hall Elementary3Math
Dorothy Hall Elementary4Math
Sunrise Elementary4Math
Alice Byrne Elementary5ELA
Gila Vista Jr. High7Math
Woodard Jr. High8Math
Ron Watson Middle School8Math

It does not take a perfect score to achieve a status of excellency on the AzM2. Rather, it provides proof that in a time of uncertainty, students within District ONE can overcome challenges and still perform well academically.

