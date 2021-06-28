APS offers teacher grant programs

Yuma Education

Teachers can start applying Thursday, July 1

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) is helping teachers get ready for the upcoming school year with grants for their classrooms.

APS is awarding 500 K-12 public school teachers with $500 Visa gift cards. The first 100 will be given to educators who have been teaching for less than three years. APS says it values teachers for their commitment and making a difference in the lives of Arizona students.

Teachers can apply for the grant starting Thursday, July 1. APS will randomly select 100 winners per week beginning August 6-September 3.

“While no one could have predicted the challenges that the past year brought upon our education system, Arizona schoolteachers stepped up to the plate and found innovative ways to continue to enrich students’ lives,” said Tina Marie Tentori, Director of Community Affairs for APS. “The Supply, My Class grants program is just one way we hope to show gratitude for educators, who are important partners in our state’s prosperity.”

To apply you must

Grant recipient must be a K-12 public or charter, school teacher.

Grant recipients must teach at a school in APS’s service territory.

The school must hold a current Title 1 designation.

To be eligible for the school supplies grant, a teacher must complete an online application form.

Winners from previous years are eligible to enter and win again this year.

More information about these grants can be found at aps.com/education.