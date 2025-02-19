Skip to Content
Nominations open for IVC Foundation’s Hall of Fame

Imperial Valley College
today at 11:11 AM
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial Valley College (IVC) Foundation is offering the community a chance to nominate past IVC alumni to the 2025 IVC Hall of Fame.

In a press release, the Hall of Fame is a "recognition reserved for outstanding alumni who have made a lasting impact in their fields and beyond."

"This is an opportunity to celebrate those who have carried the spirit of IVC into the world and made a meaningful difference. We encourage everyone to take part in this tradition by nominating someone whose achievements deserve to be recognized," said Todd Evangelist, Executive Director of the IVC Foundation.

IVC says the Hall of Fame Dinner & Ceremony is taking place Saturday, May 3, 2025, at the college's Student Center (Building 600), and will highlight "former IVC students who have excelled in business, healthcare, athletics, public service, and more, serving as inspirations for future generations."

Nominations are open through March 10 at 11:59 p.m. If you want to nominate someone to the Hall of Fame, click here.

