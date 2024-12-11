CUHSD announces depature of three school board members

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three Central Union High School District (CUHSD) Board of Trustee members are concluding their tenures this month.

In a press release, Diahna Garcia-Ruiz, Maria Peinado and Eric Rodriguez are departing from the board "after a combined 12 years of service" to the school district.

Diahna Garcia-Ruiz

CUHSD says Garcia-Ruiz served on the their Governing Board for eight years (2016-24) as she was "instrumental in the planning, building, groundbreaking, and grand opening of the STEM building at Central Union High School."

CUHSD also says she served as a board representative with the El Centro Education Foundation from 2016-2020 and was part of the Delegate Assembly for the California School Boards Association from 2010 to 2024.

"Serving on the Central Union High School District Board has been a very rewarding experience in my life. I am grateful for the chance to work alongside dedicated professionals and to advocate for our students. My advice to the new board members is to always keep the focus on the students' best interest; they are our priority." Diahna Garcia-Ruiz

Courtesy: Central Union High School District

Maria Peinado

CUHSD says Peinado also served on the Governing Board for four years (2020-24), and was "instrumental in advocating for music and performing arts education, and students with special needs...[springboarding] opportunities for students to participate in multiple enrichment programs, including mariachi

workshops led by professional musicians."

Peinado, according to CUHSD, served as a board representative with the El Centro Education Foundation, where she oversaw scholarship.

"It has been a true honor and privilege to serve as a school board member for such an amazing school district. I am thankful for the opportunity to focus on the priorities that impulsed me to seek a position as Trustee four years ago and I’m proud of what this Board has accomplished. My fellow Board Members are the epitome of professionalism, courage, excellence and integrity. Although we faced a number of challenges,we stayed centered on what matters the most...our students. Students, please keep showing up and speaking up because yours is the most powerful voice on our campuses. As we approach a new administration, I encourage staff, parents and students to ground themselves in joy and community and take care of one another." Maria Peinado

Eric Rodriguez

According to CUHSD, Rodriguez was elected to the CUHSD School Board in 2020, "and has been serving ever since."

CUHSD says Rodriguez brought a "unique perspective" to the board as he's the father of three Central Union High School graduates "during his years of service."

In addition, CUHSD says Rodriguez served as the board representative with Imperial Valley Regional Occupation Program (IVROP), "helping raise thousands of dollars for student scholarships."

"Serving on the Central Union High School District board during my daughters' high school years has been a true privilege. It has allowed me to witness firsthand the positive impact of our decisions on students' lives. If I can do this, I truly believe others can too...stepping up to serve under CUHSD was a very rewarding experience and one that helped shape the future of our children." Eric Rodriguez

To learn more about their respective careers, read the press release, written in English and Spanish, below.