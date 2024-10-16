Skip to Content
El Centro school districts and police launch initiative focusing on stopping school threats

Central Union High School District / El Centro Elementary School District / El Centro Police Department
Published 11:46 AM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Union High School District and El Centro Elementary School District will be working with the El Centro Police Department to launch a campaign regarding school threats.

The "Making School Threats is No Joke" campaign will be emphasizing that all threats are taken seriously and can have serious consequences.

"Our collaboration with the El Centro Police Department and the El Centro Elementary School District is vital for ensuring the safety of our students and community, said Dr. Dave Farkas, Superintendent of Central Union High School District.

