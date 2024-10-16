El Centro school districts and police launch initiative focusing on stopping school threats

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Union High School District and El Centro Elementary School District will be working with the El Centro Police Department to launch a campaign regarding school threats.

The "Making School Threats is No Joke" campaign will be emphasizing that all threats are taken seriously and can have serious consequences.

"Our collaboration with the El Centro Police Department and the El Centro Elementary School District is vital for ensuring the safety of our students and community, said Dr. Dave Farkas, Superintendent of Central Union High School District.

For more information on the initiative, you can go here.