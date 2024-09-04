Project to improve air quality in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley school district held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for two projects that will be a game changer for students.

The Meadows Union School District received state funding from California State Assembly Bill 6-17 to do a facelift to the roads around campus and improve the district's transportation system.

"Paving is definitely one of our major projects because there are two sections that are paved and the other one is the EV charging," said Superintendent of Meadows Union School District Keila Rodriguez.

The $731 thousand for the paving projects will include the buses and the gym parking lots.

The EV charging station has a price tag of $1.2 million. It will provide power to four of the electric buses Meadows Union School District has right now.

"And thanks to ab 617 and the air pollution we were able to fund that because they are going to fully fund this project, the ev charging stations," says Rodriguez.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia created the bill to improve Imperial County's air quality.

"These investments help mitigate and minimize air quality issues that are taking place working with the community and the school district. These dollars come to a fruition 25 million dollars here in imperial county," said Assemblymember Garcia.

Garcia says he will continue looking for more funds to improve the air quality in the Imperial Valley.