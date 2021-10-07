Calexico adult education program celebrates 100 years

Imperial Education

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Diego State University campus in Calexico is celebrating 100 years of adult education, and staff want people to know it's never too late to get a degree and pursue your dreams.

Calexico High School moved from Heber Avenue to its current campus in 1954. Part of that high school now sits on Calexico's SDSU campus.

Calexico's adult education programs went through a series of relocations, but today staff and even alumni say that this program can be life changing.

John Moreno is an alumni for SDSU and the director for alternative education. He says that SDSU has not only been part of the Valley's family, but has also allowed those a second chance.

"As high school seniors, some of us can go to college, can go to service, or can stay home and do nothing, many of those people have their pathways, this is just another pathway for students who may not have done well in high school," he said.

Moreno says that this program is beneficial for those new to the country coming from the border.

"We also have a lot of mothers who stay home and they want to learn English so they can help their children with school in Calexico," he said.

Moreno says that Calexico is a unique situation because Spanish is the main language, that's why adult education puts a major emphasis on the English language.

With that, Moreno says the ultimate goal for students is to finish the adult education program and end up enrolled at SDSU.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more on this celebration at 6 p.m. on the Evening Edition.