San Diego State University students from the Imperial Valley campus celebrate their graduation

Many students accomplish a huge milestone at their 2022 commencement ceremony - News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 300 students graduated tonight from San Diego State University (SDSU) Imperial Valley with 23 graduating with honors cum laude.

SDSU offers bachelor's degrees in 96 areas, master's degrees in 84 fields and doctorates in 23 areas.

According to SDSU, 44 students are graduating from the College of Arts and Letters, 45 will receive their degree from the College of Education, an additional 18 will graduate from the College of Health and Human Services.

95 students will receive their degree from the College of Professional Studies and Fine Arts and 114 will graduate from the College of Sciences.

Many students said they are excited that they are done with this part of their journey, but still have a long way to go.