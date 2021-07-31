UA doctor meets with local school district officials to discuss COVID in the classrooms

Back to School 2021

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As K-12 students get ready to head back to class, Yuma County superintendents from various school districts took part in a meeting with a University of Arizona (UA) public health expert.

Dr. Joe Gerald has been collecting COVID-19 data since the start of the pandemic. The doctor has shared his findings with members of the Arizona state legislature.

During the virtual meeting with school leaders, he discussed COVID-19 modeling inside the classrooms including how to continue to be safe despite the current rise of cases.

The Regional Center for Border Health (RCBH) and Yuma representative Charlene Fernandez were in charge of setting up the meeting.

“Just some modeling of what it would look like in Yuma County if we continue on the road that we are on where we're not wearing masks, and then the percentage of vaccination stays the same. So you know I think that information really resonated with our, you know the people that were on the zoom call,” Rep. Fernandez explained.

Fernandez says the goal is to have the districts communicate with teachers and parents the importance of classroom safety as well as getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Gerald says Arizona has now surpassed the threshold marking high levels of transmission.

Coming up tonight at 11 after the Olympics - You’ll hear from the doctor himself. News 11’s Cody Lee reports on the insight he’s sharing with local school officials.