Local senior selected for NAU RAMP research program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Northern Arizona University Yuma campus is celebrating a local Yuma native senior accepted into a rigorous research program. Lianne Andre is graduating this semester with a Bachelors in Biological and Natural Resource Sciences, and now she’s heading to do more research.



She was accepted into the N.A.U Mountain Campus Research and Mentoring for Post Baccalaureates Program (RAMP). Throughout the year long program, Andre will work full time in Flagstaff doing science research, participating in fieldwork, and working hand in hand with mentors. She's also getting a $42,000 salary.



“She’s just one of the exceptional students we’ve had through the program," said her N.A.U professor Dr. Francisco Villa, "She has definitely the talent of what I've seen, and I think with this experience she’s really gonna find out if this is really kind of like what she would really want to do. And I think she’ll excel at it."

Andre is currently the president of the science club on campus. She also presented her work at a research symposium and won. She feels helping others fall in love with science is her calling.



“I really feel like it’s a passion for me to get other people to understand that science isn’t always just microtubes and microbiology. It is also going outside, doing fieldwork, looking at the flowers. You know it’s a lot more than we really think it is," said Andre.

Andre will start the program this June. After that, she says she’s looking forward to going to grad school and getting her masters or PHD.