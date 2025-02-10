Skip to Content
Local students building dreams into reality with Lego robotics competition

Danyelle Burke North
By
Published 5:27 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several Crane Elementary School District Students are building their imagination one brick at a time with a statewide Lego robotics competition.


“The first organization partners with the Lego competition, and they want to make an activity to get kids interested in stem, and it’s a national competition and here locally," said HL Suverkrup "Lego League" coach Bert Barker.

There were two parts to the competition- a robotics challenge and innovation competition. Crane Elementary School District schools participated like H.L. Suverkrup, Centennial Middle School, and Gowan Science Academy. Gowan students placed in the championship and advanced to the competition in Phoenix.

"Well I think fostering creativity is important, but why I do it personally is I want the students to know what type of careers are available for them outside of the local area that they might not see," said Coach Barker.

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

