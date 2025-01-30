Yuma School District One Seeks Community Input in Search for New Superintendent

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One is searching for a new superintendent, and the public is invited to help shape the future of education in the district. The Governing Board has partnered with Arizona School Administrators to facilitate the search process, which includes gathering input from the community through a survey and forums.

Keith Ware, President of the Yuma District 1 Governing Board, emphasized that community feedback will be a central factor in the selection. “We will carefully consider feedback from the public with the survey and forums to ensure that our selection aligns with our communities, morals, and expectations of the next superintendent,” Ware said.

The survey is now available to allow parents, students, staff, and other community members to share their thoughts on what qualities they would like to see in the new leader. The board is looking for someone who will not only maintain the district’s strategic plan but also listen to and connect with the community.

“Success in selecting a superintendent means that the board, with feedback from the public, is able to find a leader who shares the same values and morals as our community,” Ware added.

The search process is focused on finding a candidate who can continue executing the district’s strategic plan while keeping a strong connection with the local community. Nicholas Clement of the School Superintendents Association explained that the district doesn’t want a leader who will disrupt the existing plans but someone who can build on them.

“They have a strategic plan, and they don’t want someone coming in necessarily to disrupt that, but continue to execute and implement that plan along with listening and gathering data,” Clement said.

The district is encouraging everyone to take part in the process to help identify the right leader for Yuma School District One. The survey is available on the district’s website, and community forums will be held for additional input. The feedback from these efforts will help ensure the next superintendent reflects the community’s values and is equipped to lead the district into the future.