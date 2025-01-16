The Gadsden Elementary School District marching band students recount their London parade trip

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District marching band had the honor to show off school pride and perform in the London New Year’s Day parade.

Over 100 students in the district traveled to London for a week-long trip to perform in the parade. Band student Diego says he enjoyed trying new foods and performing with friends.



“Yah it was a really cool experience being on TV. Like I was really nervous cause I thought I was gonna mess up, but it was really fun," said Diego Arellano.

The 4 member Estrella Norteño band also performed, making history as the 1st and only Norteño band from San Luis, Arizona to represent the Gadsden Elementary School District. Two of the members share how exciting it was to perform with their friends.



"It was really fun to being with our friends and especially in another country. It was really fun to be out there and just enjoying and seeing everything out there," said band member Yarell Vargas.



"Enjoying the world a part of music," continued band member Irving Dumadag.

The band director says he loved to see the student’s hard work pay off.



"I am very very proud of the students because I've seen them since day 1 since the first day that they picked up an instrument, and all the struggles they never quit, and they were learning little by little,” said marching band director Mario Hernandez.



The school says they’re looking forward to performing at Disneyland later this year.