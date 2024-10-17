Gadsden Elementary’s Early College Program Earns National Spotlight

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District is preparing for a big moment as its Early College Program has been selected to present at the 2025 National School Boards Conference. This program, which allows middle school students to take college-level courses, has gained national attention for its impact on student success, especially in rural communities like San Luis, Arizona.

Since its inception, the Early College Program has provided over 2,500 middle school students with the chance to take advanced courses in subjects such as math and English. Raul Rojas, a math teacher at Southwest Jr. High, spoke about how the program offers students in less-resourced areas the same opportunities as their peers in larger, well-funded schools.

“Through programs like the early college program, they can kinda get to the same place that kids with all those resources are getting to,” Rojas said.

For students like eighth-grader Darianna Castillo, the program has opened doors she never thought possible. Castillo expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to pursue higher-level education.

“Honestly, it's just been a blessing because we get to advance further in our education in a place where education is not often seen in a lot of the other generations,” Castillo said.

Her classmate, Camila Barajas, echoed similar sentiments, explaining how the program has expanded her knowledge and helped her grow.

“I learned what sin and cosine mean—just stuff from precalculus. My mom would be like, ‘I don't understand anything you're saying, but I can see you are enjoying the class,’” Barajas said.

Homero Chávez, the director of the Early College Program, is proud of the national recognition and believes it highlights the value of the work being done within the district.

“It’s a good opportunity to explain what we do here in the district. The kids understand, the parents know these things are going on, and it brings more power to them because they know they are in the program, and it’s going to change their lives,” Chávez said.

Gadsden Elementary School District will make its presentation at the 2025 National School Boards Conference in Atlanta next April. The opportunity to showcase this groundbreaking program underscores the district’s commitment to providing students with the tools they need to succeed early in their academic careers.

As Gadsden continues to push the boundaries of education in rural Arizona, the Early College Program stands as a model of innovation, giving students the chance to thrive and achieve more than they ever thought possible.