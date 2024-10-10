Arizona Western College cuts the ribbon on new residence hall

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A home away from home for local college students in Yuma.

Arizona Western College (AWC) cut the ribbon on its new DeAnza Residence Hall.

The three-story building features over 150 beds, study rooms, a gym, a theatre, and a rooftop terrace overlooking the valley.

The President of AWC Dr. Daniel Corr says the new building is helping local students to further their education.

"Students here in Yuma and La Paz County deserve the exact same opportunities as students who go away to the 3 state universities. This building delivers on that process… And it's a great day to be a matador!" says Corr.

The process took two years to complete and began housing students at the beginning of the fall semester.