AZ State Treasurer Kimberly Yee launches annual statewide essay contest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee launched her annual statewide essay contest.

5th and 6th graders can submit an essay describing their dream job and how they plan on achieving it.

A total of 20 winners will be selected and awarded $529 toward an AZ529 Education Savings Plan.

The plan offers a tax-free approach to setting money aside for higher education.

Yee says the goal of the contest is to increase awareness of proper educational saving to ensure students achieve their goals.

"It really brings an enormous excitement to talking about the future of their education, but more importantly setting money aside so that it grows over time… We'll guarantee a winner coming from Yuma," says Yee.

To enter the contest