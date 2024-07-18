Need school supplies? Head over to the Back to School Rodeo event for free items

City of Yuma has your back in preparing for the start of the school year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If your kids are in need of school supplies, don't worry.

The City of Yuma has got you covered. The 30th annual Back to School Rodeo is Saturday July 20 at the Yuma Civic Center from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Brissa Garcia, Yuma's special events coordinator says there will be 2,000 cinch bags available.

It is first come first serve to the people who are in line and the child must be present.

"What's so special about this event is that this event is sponsored driven. So I start with a zero budget and I go out there in the community and let them know about the event," says Garcia. "And all these businesses from Yuma County donate the money for us to buy the school supplies."

The bags are filled with one subject notebook, composition paper, filler paper, highlighters and more.

"We try to go based off the list that the schools give out to the parents. So we really try to target those specific items that the school is asking," Garcia adds.

This event is back in-person this year offering so much more than supplies.

"So this event, what started as an in-person event and of course, COVID happened and the city continued to do this event through a drive-thru and now we're back. So this is the first year coming back in-person and we are going to have businesses, non-profits from Yuma County inside of the Civic Center, also giving out resources and school materials to our kiddos and their families," Garcia says.

Garica says if for some reason you don't get a cinch bag, please don't get discouraged.

There are other organizations that are handing out bags filled with school supplies for free as well.