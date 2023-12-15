First class from the regional Fire Academy graduates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said it held an inaugural graduation ceremony for the first class of the regional Fire Academy.

The graduation ceremony happened in November.

According to AWC, the program is offered in partnership with the City of Yuma Fire Department, Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, City of San Luis Fire Department, and ARIZONA@WORK.

About 18 students were trained and certified as Basic EMTs and Firefighters by taking accelerated courses at minimal cost.

Over $200,000 in funding was contributed by the Arizona QUEST grant program that went towards training costs, PPE, course materials, uniforms, exams, and other fees/

One graduate, Robert Rillamas, was honored as the Student of the Month in August and shared how he is grateful for the program.

AWC said Rillamas shared he is a second-generation firefighter recently hired by the City of Yuma Fire Department and appreciates the program supports collaboration between cadets from local agencies.

EMS instructor William Kereluk also recognized Rillamas as being a student who embodies the qualities that instructors want to see in first responders, said AWC.

AWC said Rillamas was one of the first people to show up and the last to leave, he supported instructors and students by setting up labs and classes.

He also would ask questions that open up learning opportunities for the rest of the class.

“The goal of the Arizona QUEST grant is to train and employ these individuals who have been impacted as a result of the pandemic by offering equitable access to education, training, employment, and the opportunity to well-paying jobs that provide suitable wages and benefits. The Arizona QUEST grant is funded by the Department of Labor to cover costs such as tuition, uniforms, equipment, and much more,” said Nidia Herrera, ARIZONA@WORK-Yuma County Executive Director.