AWC offering new fast-track courses in Spanish

Arizona Western College Continuing Education classes will begin October 10 and will first launch "Basic Carpentry"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) Continuing Education is offering new fast-track courses in Spanish to increase educational opportunities for Spanish speakers in Yuma County.

These non-credit courses and workshops allow Spanish speakers the opportunity to receive a registered certification or certificate upon completion.

“Bringing more educational resources to the Yuma area is important for the future success of our city and our state. AWC Continuing ED will work to identify ways to expand educational opportunities in Yuma so more community members are able to earn a certification and succeed in an economy that demands highly skilled workers," said Reetika Dhawan, AWC Entrepreneurial College Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of Workforce & Healthcare.

AWC said in phase one, they are planning to launch “Carpinteria Basica” (Basic Carpentry).

Once participants complete the course, they will be able to receive a certification via the National Center for Construction Education and Research.

Other certifications in the future that will be offered in Spanish include HVACR, Welding, Medical Courses, Basic Plumbing, Caregiver, Roofing, Bookkeeping, Concrete Construction, Basic Electrical, Fundamentals of Crew Leadership, and Preschool Education Certificate

For more information, contact the AWC Reskilling and Technology Center at ContinuingEd@azwestern. or (928) 317-7674.

According to AWC, Continuing Education has an open enrollment policy.

All fast-track, non-credit, and several credit courses do not require a GED or high school diploma to register.