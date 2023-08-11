Skip to Content
Meet Calexico High School’s newest principal

Left to right: Francisco Arreola (Dir. of Alternative Education at CUHSD), Arturo Jimenez (CUHSD Superintendent), John Moreno (Principal of Calexico High School)
Jailene Aguilera
today at 12:06 PM
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - John Moreno has been appointed as the new Calexico High School Principal.

Moreno has served the Calexico community for years, from Director of Alternative Education, Assistant Principal at Calexico High School, Mayor of Calexico, Council Member, and Bulldogs Football Broadcaster to now Principal.  

“We call John Mr. Calexico, and people in town know him as Mr. Calexico,” said Superintendent Arturo Jimenez. 

He grew up in Calexico most of his life and attended Calexico High School as a teenager.

He also pursued his bachelor's degree in teaching. 

“I had the opportunity to go to San Diego State and become a teacher. I didn't know what I wanted to become, I wanted to go into business because my father was in business. But I felt that I like to work with students so that I can learn and they can learn,” said Moreno. 

Moreno was the Director of Alternative Education at Calexico Unified School District for 13 years. He is now leaving that position over to Francisco Arreola.  

“I'm excited, I’m nervous, I'm proud to be the principal at Aurora High School, that’s one of the duties as a Director of Alternative Education is to be there as their principal at Aurora High School. So I'm very proud because I was a graduate from Aurora High School class of 87,” said Arreola.

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

