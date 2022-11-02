AWC, ACA secures $15 million to connect dislocated workers to jobs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New resources are available to help long-term unemployed individuals, dislocated workers, and workers impacted by the pandemic.

Accordingly, through a federal grant, workers will have access to skills training, career pathways, and job opportunities.

Furthermore, the Department of Labor awarded $15 million to Arizona Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy, and Training (QUEST).

For further context, QUEST is a statewide coalition that includes the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), six community colleges, and Arizona@Work.

“As jobs expand in our state, we are ensuring that all workers have the opportunity to fully participate in the workforce,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority.

“As the pandemic displaced workers, the ACA along with our partners in industry, academia, workforce development and more stepped in to provide critical employment support services. These dollars will allow us to redouble those efforts and help more people find employment that enables them to thrive.”

