TSA expects to screen 40 million people during the holidays

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) says it expects to screen 40 million people between December 19 and January 2.

That is a 6.2% increase compared to last year when 37 million people were screened.

TSA says it is prepared to handle the busy volumes.

The busiest travel days are expectd to be Friday, December 20, Friday, December 27, and Monday, December 30.

The organization is forecasting that 2.8 million people will go through airport security checkpoints nationwide on each of those days.