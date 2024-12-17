Skip to Content
Travel

TSA expects to screen 40 million people during the holidays

NBC
By ,
New
today at 6:31 AM
Published 6:48 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) says it expects to screen 40 million people between December 19 and January 2.

That is a 6.2% increase compared to last year when 37 million people were screened.

TSA says it is prepared to handle the busy volumes.

The busiest travel days are expectd to be Friday, December 20, Friday, December 27, and Monday, December 30.

The organization is forecasting that 2.8 million people will go through airport security checkpoints nationwide on each of those days.

Article Topic Follows: Travel

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content