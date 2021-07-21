Vaccinated Canadians can cross U.S. border beginning August 9

Travel

CBS 13's April Hettinger looks into our popular winter destination spot

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This winter, there is sure to be a lot more people out on the roads and occupying businesses as the U.S.-Canadian border reopens on August 9.

Yuma County is a popular destination spot for Canadians being the sunniest city in the country.

Linda Morgan, executive director of Visit Yuma says about 86% of Canadians that travel to the U.S. come to Arizona. Yuma County has an advantage because of the many beaches along the Colorado River and the proximity to the Imperial Sand Dunes and Mexico, another common travel location.

Christa Parker, resort manager at WestWinds, is looking forward to welcoming guests to our area, given that many stay here for up to two or three months.

She says they aren't entirely booked just yet but January and February have limited availability.

Not only do visitors stay for many months in RV parks or hotels, they also vamp up small businesses by eating at local restaurants or shopping at local stores.

Tonight beginning at 4 p.m., 13 On Your Side's April Hettinger speaks to Parker about what they are doing to prepare for the large crowd who is eager to travel to Yuma.